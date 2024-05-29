'Save the Tree!': Kentucky Family Tries to Save Tree from Oncoming Tornado

A family in southern Kentucky became protective of a tree outside their home on Sunday, May 26, ahead of a powerful tornado that struck the area.

Footage recorded by Abbi Crawford shows her family watching a tornado warning on television at their home in Eddyville on Sunday evening which prompts family members to run outside to try and “save” a tree in front of their house.

“The importance of the tree in the video is that it has been leaning for years and we have always kept an eye on it,” Crawford told Storyful, adding that she posted the video to “make others laugh.”

“We know one day it will fall over, and that will be heartbreaking, but Jon just wasn’t wanting that moment to be just yet,” she said, referring to her stepdad.

On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado presented “high-end EF-3 damage,” with wind gusts of up to 165 mph. Credit: Abbi Crawford via Storyful

Video Transcript

For the storms.

We're storm watching.

Oh, no.

What?

My tree.

My no, no.

My tree, my tree, my tree, my truth.

Go, go, get in, get in, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, not the tree.

Go, go my drink, my drink.

Watch for the storms.

We're storm watching.

Oh, no.

What?

My tree.

My, no, no.

My tree, my tree, my street.

My truth.

Go, go, get in, get in, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, not the tree.

Go go my truth.

My truth.

Tell me it.