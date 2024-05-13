'You saved my life:' Man thanks bystanders after car fire on I-95 in Delray Beach

CBC

WARNING: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers. It also contains an illustrated image of a deceased child. In an effort to find out who she was and how she died, police have released an image that might help identify a child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont., southeast of Hamilton, two years ago.On May 17, 2022 Ontario Provincial Police began investigating after the remains of a girl were found in the Grand River by two people out f