Saxophonist spreading holiday cheer after crash

A Labrador retriever that went missing after an alleged carjacking in Etobicoke has been found in a Brampton residence, along with the suspect, thanks to a tip from the public, Toronto police said. Four-year-old Roxy went missing on Wednesday after her owner's SUV was stolen with her inside. The alleged carjacking happened around 8:50 a.m. in the area of Bloor Street W. and The East Mall, Toronto police said in a release. "She was in good health and in good condition and [police] are currently t