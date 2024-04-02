SBA encourages business owners to apply for assistance now
Small businesses impacted by the bridge collapse can now apply for disaster relief. The SBA currently has two locations for business owners to apply.
DETROIT (AP) — In September, Hyundai and Kia issued a recall of 3.4 million of its vehicles in the United States with an ominous warning: The vehicles should be parked outdoors and away from buildings because they risked catching fire, whether the engines were on or off. Six months later, most of those autos remain on the road — unrepaired — putting their owners, their families and potentially other people in danger of fires that could spread to garages, houses or other vehicles. Hyundai and Kia
Xiaomi says it received more than 50,000 orders within the first 27 minutes of the SU7 going on sale.
CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric on Tuesday completed its breakup into three companies, marking the end of the 132-year-old conglomerate that was once the most valuable U.S. corporation and a global symbol of American business power. The industrial giant's aerospace and energy businesses began trading on the New York Stock Exchange as separate entities more than a year after GE spun off its healthcare business. GE Aerospace has retained the GE symbol.
China has criticised the tightening of U.S. rules on semiconductor exports, saying they have created more hurdles to trade and more uncertainty in the chip industry. The Biden administration last week revised rules aimed at making it harder for China to access U.S. artificial intelligence chips and chipmaking tools, part of a larger effort to hobble Beijing's chipmaking industry over national security concerns.
India imported an estimated 7.6 million of US barrels in March, a significant increase from the 3 million in January, Bloomberg reported.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to purge billions of records containing personal information collected from more than 136 million people in the U.S. surfing the internet through its Chrome web browser. The massive housecleaning comes as part of a settlement in a lawsuit accusing the search giant of illegal surveillance. The details of the deal emerged in a court filing Monday, more than three months after Google and the attorneys handling the class-action case disclosed they had resolved
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A weekly central Kansas newspaper and its publisher filed a federal lawsuit Monday over police raids last summer of its offices and the publisher's home, accusing local officials of trying to silence the paper and causing the death of the publisher's 98-year-old mother. The lawsuit did not include a specific figure for potential damages. However, in a separate notice to local officials, the paper and its publisher said they believe they are due more than $10 million. The laws
Prices at the Waha hub have been negative since March 11, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi catfish farms have settled a lawsuit alleging that they brought workers from Mexico to the U.S. and paid them significantly more than they previously paid local Black farmworkers for the same type of labor, plaintiffs' attorneys said Tuesday. Southern Migrant Legal Services and Mississippi Center for Justice sued Jerry Nobile, his son Will Nobile and their farms in August on behalf of 14 Black farmworkers. The federal lawsuit said the Black workers were “sys
More companies pushed back their annual reports this year, and earnings season was plagued by a string of errors.
Semiconductor company Intel disclosed increasing operating losses for its foundry business on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing. Intel said the manufacturing unit had $7 billion in operating losses for 2023, a steeper loss than the $5.2 billion in operating losses the year before.
U.S. no-frills carrier Frontier Airlines is focusing on growing its network in "high fare" markets like Seattle and Detroit at the expense of its footprint in leisure markets such as Las Vegas and Florida in a bid to lift earnings, its CEO told Reuters. Frontier's struggles, along with some other discount carriers, has some analysts raising questions about their business model. Frontier CEO Barry Biffle pinned the blame on excess industry capacity in key leisure markets that has depressed airfares.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Optimism in Japan's services sector climbed to a 33-year high in the first quarter on booming tourism and rising profits from price hikes, a central bank survey showed, keeping alive market expectations of another interest rate increase before year-end. That rosy mood was somewhat offset by sentiment for big manufacturers souring for the first time in four quarters due in part to auto output disruptions, underscoring Japan's fragile economic recovery. The survey outcome is among factors the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise in its next meeting on April 25-26, when it issues fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.
Customers and aerospace insiders tell Fortune what Boeing’s board must look for in a new CEO—and why it’s such a hard position to fill.
New charts and data show how corporate demand could boost clean energy investment in regions where renewable energy potential is strong but wind and solar power have lagged.