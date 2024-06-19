SBI investigating NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s use of state vehicles

State officials are investigating Treasurer Dale Folwell’s use of state-owned vehicles, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Freeman confirmed to The News & Observer on Wednesday that the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting at her request an investigation into Folwell’s use of state vehicles.

In a statement, Freeman said that state law requires that “evidence uncovered during a routine audit which may amount to the misuse of state property be reported to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.”

“When this occurs, it is important that the SBI exercise due diligence in determining whether there has in fact been misappropriation of state resources,” Freeman said.

“As is customary upon receipt of this information from an agency, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting at my request an investigation into the use of state vehicles by the State Treasurer,” she said. “As with all cases involving public officials, it is important that the public be able to trust that these sorts of matters are appropriately scrutinized. We are at the beginning of what is a standard review.”

The investigation into Folwell’s use of state vehicles was first reported Wednesday evening by WRAL.

The N&O wasn’t immediately able to reach Folwell by phone.

Folwell has served since 2017 as treasurer, a statewide elected position in which he serves as the state’s chief financial officer, and runs a department in charge of the state’s pension and health care plans for state employees, and state investments.

A former state lawmaker, Folwell declined to run for reelection this year, opting instead to run for the Republican nomination for governor and losing to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

