SC coroner identifies baby who died in Midlands mobile home fire. SLED investigates

A baby died in a fire in the Midlands early Friday morning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6:30 a.m., residents of a mobile home near the 8800 block of Black River Road in Rembert, South Carolina, discovered it was ablaze. Four people escaped and were transported to the Kershaw Medical Center, but an infant in the home died, according to a press release.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the child as 7-month-old Oaklenn Wooten. She was pronounced dead on scene from injuries she suffered during the fire.

The next of kin has been notified, the coroner said. Her autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Monday.

“I join all of our deputies, officers, and staff of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in expressing our sympathy to the family who suffered this tragic loss,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a press release. “SLED will be leading the investigation, and we will await their findings to learn the cause of the fire.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, it is standard practice for SLED to look into the death of a child.