SC deputy fired following arrest, Richland County sheriff says. Here’s the charge he faces

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department fired a deputy after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday.

Brandon Davis, 26, was terminated after being charged with second-degree domestic violence, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.

Davis, who had been with the sheriff’s department since July 2023, was arrested by members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, according to the release.

Davis was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. Information about his bond status was not available, but Davis is not currently listed on the jail’s inmate roster.

“Domestic violence is never the answer,” Lott said in the release. “If you make the choice to put your hands on someone you are responsible for your actions and the consequences. ... No one is above the law.”

Prior to being fired, Davis most recently served as a patrol deputy in the Dentsville area of Richland County, according to the release.

If convicted on the misdemeanor domestic violence charge, Davis faces a maximum punishment of 3 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.