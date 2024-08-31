SC DMV employee stole more than $19K in public money for over a year, SLED says

An employee of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has been charged with stealing public money, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced.

The DMV inspector general received a complaint from a customer who said she was overcharged for her title by Shayla Singleton-Drayton, according to an affidavit. Singleton-Drayton, 44, was a customer service representative at the St. George SCDMV office in Dorchester County. Her responsibilities entailed the safekeeping, transfer and disbursement of public friends.

The customer was charged $600 instead of the appropriate $585. Further investigation found that only $85 was deposited into the cash drawer. The SCDMV further reviewed Singleton-Drayton’s transactions and discovered she had processed title transactions but did not account for all the funds received.

Between December 1, 2022, and March 7, 2024, according to an affidavit, Singleton-Drayton stole $19,451 in public funds.

She admitted to SLED agents that she had stolen the money because she had financial problems, and used it to pay her personal bills and other expenses.

Singleton-Drayton was charged on Wednesday with embezzlement of public funds with a value greater than $10,000, SLED said. She was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center. The 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.