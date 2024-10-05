SC high school student threatened to shoot another. He was arrested, sheriff says

Alexa Jurado
·1 min read

A Midlands high school student was arrested for assault and battery and making threats on Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Two Notch Road around 9 p.m. for threats being made to a 16-year-old student at Spring Valley High School.

An investigation revealed that while students were released from school, a 14-year-old male student approached the 16-year-old and threatened to shoot them, reaching into his book bag implying that he had a weapon.

The sheriff’s department also found posts that the 14-year-old made on social media featuring the student with threatening statements, and displaying firearms.

The suspect’s home was searched, and no weapons were found, officials said.

The 14-year-old student, who was not named by the sheriff’s department, was charged with first degree assault and battery and making unlawful threats. He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The sheriff’s department said here are no current threats to students at Spring Valley High School.

Latest Stories

  • Virginia man charged with defacing monument during Netanyahu protests in DC

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man was arrested Friday on a charge that he spray-painted graffiti on a monument in the nation's capital during protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in July.

  • Former New York Gov. David Paterson, stepson assaulted on Manhattan street

    New York City police are searching for five suspects wanted in a "gang assault" on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to officials. The suspects had had "a previous interaction" with the stepson, Paterson's spokesperson told ABC New York station WABC, noting that the attack took place near the victims' home. Paterson and his stepson managed fight off the attackers, the spokesperson said, and the suspects fled on foot, according to police.

  • Hope, B.C., RCMP officer cleared of misconduct in fatal shooting

    A new report by B.C.'s police watchdog says an RCMP officer was justified in shooting and killing a man inside Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope, B.C., in June 2023.The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) released its report Sept. 27, saying the officer's use of lethal force was reasonable, as the man who was killed was a threat to the officer and a patient at the hospital. "I do not consider that there are reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offence unde

  • Police, firefighters help moose trapped in New Hampshire swimming pool

    Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call — a moose trapped in a backyard swimming pool. Video from Bedford shows rescuers removing a pool covering to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.

  • Over 30,000 kg of chemicals destined for drug production seized in B.C.: RCMP

    RCMP say they've seized more than 30,000 kilograms of chemicals from a rural property in B.C. that investigators believe were to be used in the production of methamphetamine.An RCMP statement issued Thursday says the federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) executed a search warrant on a property in Enderby, B.C., in the North Okanagan region, on Sept. 11 and found a Bobcat loader that was reported stolen in Kelowna in 2021, as well as the chemicals.A vehicle register

  • An A-list actor was at one of Diddy’s infamous parties. Then he ‘stormed out’: report

    The rapper remains behind bars

  • Ontario man who posted hospital selfie with woman's dying father sentenced to 60 days in jail

    A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai

  • Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault

    Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard was found not guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago, the culmination of a roughly two-week trial that saw both the singer and his accuser paint starkly different pictures of what happened.

  • Wife Was Caught on Dashcam Injecting Husband with Poison, Which Killed Him in Minutes: ‘Get Off of Me!'

    Amanda Hovanec, 37, pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of her husband Timothy in April 2022

  • A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence

    PARIS (AP) — A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.

  • Woman charged over deaths of four people who died in River Cleddau paddleboarding tragedy

    A woman has been charged in connection with the deaths of four people after a paddleboarding incident in Wales. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, died after they got into difficulty on the River Cleddau, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on 30 October 2021. Officers confirmed Nerys Bethan Lloyd, 39, from Aberavon, has been charged with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

  • Mom of 4 Young Boys Who Died in House Fire Convicted After She Left Them Locked in to Go Shopping

    Deveca Rose was convicted of manslaughter on Oct. 3 after her four children were killed in a house fire in December 2021

  • Calgary police destroy underground encampment south of Stampede grounds

    Calgary first responders have destroyed a tunnel and encampment south of the Stampede grounds citing health and safety risks, police said Thursday."This was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it, but for the surrounding community," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe of the community engagement response team."Camping on public land is against the city's bylaws. However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessnes

  • Judge Scolds ‘Privileged’ MAGA Election Official During Searing Sentencing

    A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect

  • He murdered his wife and stabbed their daughter. Was it 1st-degree murder and attempted murder?

    There isn't much evidence that's in dispute at the trial of Hamid Ayoub.Both sides agree that on June 15, 2021, he parked his car near the home his estranged wife shared with their two children, about 20 minutes after getting an email from a tracking device he had hidden months earlier on a vehicle used by the children.Surveillance video captured him walking to the scene.With murderous intent — and after years of physical and emotional abuse that caused his family to leave him and call 911 multi

  • California vineyard owner says he was fined $120K for providing free housing to his employee

    A California vineyard owner is suing Santa Clara County after officials fined him for allowing his longtime employee to live in an RV on his property for years. Michael Ballard, whose family owns Savannah-Chanelle Vineyards in a town south of San Francisco, alleges he was fined a total of more than $120,000 after the county said he violated local zoning laws that ban anyone from living in an RV on public or private property, according to the The Mercury News. Marcelino Martinez, manager of the vineyard, which is around 2.6 million square feet (243,000 square meters), said his family lost their lease on a trailer they were living in years ago and had limited options for affordable housing in the area.

  • Man charged with helping Idaho inmate escape during a hospital ambush sentenced to life in prison

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who prosecutors said ambushed and shot correctional officers at a Boise hospital in a plot to help a fellow white supremacist gang member escape from prison was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday.

  • Factory workers in Tennessee were swept away by Helene. Their families say they weren’t allowed to leave work in time to flee

    The last time Elías Ibarra Mendoza heard his wife’s voice, she was pleading for his help.

  • Serial rapist in South Africa gets 42 life sentences

    A court hears that Nkosinathi Phakathi, who mostly targeted children, is sentenced to multiple life terms.

  • Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch's Suspected Cause of Death Revealed Weeks After Sicily Yacht Sinking

    The British businessman and his 18-year-old daughter were among seven people who died after the 'Bayesian' went down in the water in mid-August