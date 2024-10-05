SC high school student threatened to shoot another. He was arrested, sheriff says

A Midlands high school student was arrested for assault and battery and making threats on Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Two Notch Road around 9 p.m. for threats being made to a 16-year-old student at Spring Valley High School.

An investigation revealed that while students were released from school, a 14-year-old male student approached the 16-year-old and threatened to shoot them, reaching into his book bag implying that he had a weapon.

The sheriff’s department also found posts that the 14-year-old made on social media featuring the student with threatening statements, and displaying firearms.

The suspect’s home was searched, and no weapons were found, officials said.

The 14-year-old student, who was not named by the sheriff’s department, was charged with first degree assault and battery and making unlawful threats. He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The sheriff’s department said here are no current threats to students at Spring Valley High School.