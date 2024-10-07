SC inmate dead after afternoon stabbing, three others injured, corrections officials say

One South Carolina inmate was killed and three others injured in a Mondayt afternoon prison brawl.

Devin Javonne Wilson, 29, died Monday at the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville after being stabbed during a fight involving multiple inmates, according to a South Carolina Department of Corrections news release. The brawl broke out in a prison common area in the inmates’ assigned housing unit. Three other detainees were transported to a hospital “for what are believed to be non-life-threatnening injuries,” the release said.

Wilson’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the corrections department’s Inspector General’s Office along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchestor County coroner,according to the release.

Wilson was in jail for burglary second degree and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Department of Corrections records.

An autopsy of Wilson’s body is expected soon.