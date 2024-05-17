SC legislator suspended from practicing law following malpractice accusation

Javon L. Harris, John Monk
·1 min read

A South Carolina state representative has been suspended from practicing law following a lawsuit alleging he committed legal malpractice.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an order Friday suspending state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis’ law license until further order of the court.

Pendarvis, D-Charleston, was suspended after he was accused in a lawsuit of legal malpractice and of committing “unfair and deceptive practices” under the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act. The lawsuit — filed last month by attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter on behalf of Adrian Lewis, Pendarvis’ former client — claims that Pendarvis forged a client’s signature in order to secure a settlement for a amount far smaller than was promised.

When the alleged duplicity was discovered, Pendarvis used funds from his law firm’s trust account to try to pay off his client, according to the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court’s order did not specify why the license was suspended, including whether it was connected to the lawsuit.

The State has reached out to Pendarvis.

The order was signed by Chief Justice Donald Beatty for the court.

