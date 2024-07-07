SC man killed in shooting, and there’s a search for who pulled the trigger, cops say

A Lowcountry man was killed July 4 at a boat landing, and a search is underway for who pulled the trigger, South Carolina officials said.

The shooting victim was 31-year-old St. Stephen resident Jonah Price, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

At about 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight where shots were fired at the St. Stephen Boat Landing at 1148 Arrowhead Road, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. That’s near the Santee River.

Deputies were told the victim — later identified as Price — had been shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office said. When they arrived, deputies discovered Price had died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting, or if the people involved knew each other, was not available.

No arrests have been reported, but the death continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4465.