SC man stole an ambulance, then it turned into chase, police say. Charges are pending

A man stole a First Priority Ambulance in the South Carolina Midlands, and some his charges are pending, officials said Saturday.

On Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was notified that the ambulance had been stolen in West Columbia.

Just before 5 p.m., Richland County deputies found the ambulance at Clemson Road and Interstate 20. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the ambulance refused to stop. It began a pursuit, which continued for several miles into Kershaw County.

Kershaw County authorities stopped the ambulance and detained the driver, a 50-year-old man.

The man, who was not identified by the sheriff’s department, was transported to a secure facility.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will serve him with a warrant for failure to stop for blue light upon his release. The West Columbia Police Department and Kershaw County authorities will also be charging the man, officials said.

“The suspect was receiving medical treatment when this incident occurred,” said Captain Matt Deas, a West Columbia police spokesman. “Law enforcement made sure he got back to finish his treatment so he has yet to be charged.”