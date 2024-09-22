SC man was stopped for speeding, sheriff says. What was in car will cause him more trouble

A South Carolina man recently was arrested on multiple charges after he was pulled over for speeding, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to one count of speeding, 37-year-old Chappells resident Russell James Inscho was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a crime classified as violent, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 19 news release.

Inscho was pulled over by a deputy patrolling S.C. 34 near Interstate 26, according to the release.

As the deputy approached the car, he smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Guns, drugs, cash and more were seized following a traffic stop.

Inscho was detained during a search of the vehicle, where deputies found trafficking quantities of cocaine, scales, and guns, along with an extended magazine, according to the release. There were no serial numbers on the guns, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also seized a quantity of cash, and several of the bills were rolled tight, “which is a common way of using them to ingest the cocaine through the nostrils,” the sheriff’s office said.

Information about how much money, and the amount of cocaine that was confiscated was not available. But 10 grams of cocaine is the minimum weight required to be possessed to result in a trafficking charge, according to South Carolina law.

Inscho was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center, according to the release. Bond was set at $30,000 on the combined charges and was posted Sept. 19, jail records show.