SC, NC election officials share how they're keeping votes secure, accurate during election
SC, NC election officials share how they're keeping votes secure, accurate during election
SC, NC election officials share how they're keeping votes secure, accurate during election
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
The retired Cal State Fullerton professor is 97.4% confident in his model’s presidential prediction.
Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during
The historian who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections said he feels particularly nervous this year.
"It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump, which I think is all about his ego," said the CNN anchor.
Two of former president Donald Trump’s most prominent backers in the right wing influencer sphere fretted Wednesday after early voting numbers showed massive early turnout among women that could imperil their candidate’s path to victory. “Male turnout in Pennsylvania for Trump has been a disaster,” tweeted Mike Cernovich on Wednesday. “Unless this changes, Kamala Harris takes PA and it’s over.”
Donald Trump has hit CBS news with a $10 billion lawsuit, alleging that the editing used in the network’s Kamala Harris interview amounts to “deceptive conduct” meant to interfere with the upcoming presidential election. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, further accused the network of engaging in “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion.” The complaint added
Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt‘s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal
The former speaker raged on Fox News over a commercial narrated by the Oscar-winning star.
Donald Trump suggested former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney should stand in front of a firing squad during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. Cheney, the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 riots. She has even held a series of town hall sessions with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, dubbed “Country over Party,” in critical states including Wis
The giant nude figure has previously sprung up in Las Vegas, Detroit, and Phoenix
Kamala Harris is going to be the next president of the United States. On January 20, 2025, she will become America’s first woman president, America’s first woman of color to be commander-in-chief and America’s first person of Asian heritage to become the country’s chief executive. Born in late 1964, she will bring the perspective of a new generation to the presidency. Whereas Joe Biden brought the experiences of growing up middle class in the industrial heartland of America, Harris will bring th
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump on Friday met with Arab Americans in Dearborn, Michigan — the nation’s largest Arab-majority city — as the Republican presidential nominee works to court the potentially decisive group despite his history of Islamophobic rhetoric and policy.
‘It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was,’ Trump said
A roundup of fact checks about former President Donald Trump as the Nov. 5 election nears.
Democrats are readying a rapid-fire response to flood social media and the airwaves with calls for calm and patience with vote-counting should Donald Trump try to prematurely claim election victory, as he did in 2020, Harris campaign and party officials told Reuters. The Republican candidate told reporters this week that he hoped to be able to declare victory on Election Day, although election experts have cautioned that it could take several days for the final result to be known, especially if there are demands for vote recounts in some key areas. Trump is locked in a razor-thin race with Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
"I think their internals are actually giving them pause," said Margaret Hoover, a veteran GOP operative.
John Swinney called on US voters to back Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the US election.
Vice President Harris’s campaign on Friday unveiled its last Pennsylvania ad featuring Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), putting the critical battleground state in the spotlight. The 30-second ad was narrated by Shapiro, who was once a front-runner for Harris’s running mate spot before she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). “This election, it’s bigger than us.…
"The Daily Show" took Fox News' commentary about Hillary Clinton's health in 2016 and played it alongside footage of Trump’s recent garbage truck stumble.