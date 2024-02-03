SC has one of the best romantic restaurants for Valentine’s in the US for 2024, Yelp says

South Carolinians who want a top tier Valentine’s Day dinner or a romantic meal anytime don’t need to travel too far, according to Yelp.

The crowd-sourced review site recently released its top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day Dinner in 2024 list. The ranking this year includes one South Carolina restaurant.

To compile the list, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases like “romantic,” “date night,” and “valentine.” Yelp then ranked those restaurants using several factors, including the total volume of ratings of reviews mentioning the above keywords.

So, which South Carolina restaurant made the cut this year?

Halls Chophouse

Halls Chophouse in Charleston came in at number 65 on the top 100 list. The restaurant currently has a 4.7 out of 5 ranking on Yelp with 2,827 reviews. The American fine dining restaurant, which opened in 2009, was also ranked as one of the best fine dining restaurants in the U.S. late last year by Tripadvisor.

The Charleston restaurant offers a solid selection of seafood and steaks, from ahi tuna and pan-seared scallops to a 34-ounce tomahawk ribeye and a free range filet of bison.

“This is the perfect place to go for a special occasion or to just spoil yourself,” Yelp reviewer Karley M. of Indianapolis wrote in January. “The menu has a lot to offer for both meat and seafood lovers.”

Yelp reviewer Paul P. of San Francisco was very impressed with his experience in early January.

“One of the best experiences I have ever had,” he wrote. “Really nothing they haven’t perfected. From the time you walk in you realize this is a special place.”

But what if you don’t feel like driving to Charleston or the restaurant is always packed? Fear not, for Halls Chophouse has several other locations, including Greenville, Columbia, Summerville and Nashville.

Below are the top five restaurants on the list. To view all 100 restaurants, click here.