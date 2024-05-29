SC reveals major highway work projects in Upstate for 2025. Here’s where and what will be done

Hundreds of South Carolina highways and other roads totaling 727 miles will be paved or reconstructed in 2025 by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Transportation Commission approved spending $719 million on the roads project, a 10-year effort. It’s the eighth year of the $3.6 billion project, which has improved more than 8,800 miles so far.

According to the priority list released by the commission, the worst road to get attention next year is a neighborhood street, Sunset Road in Laurens County, which scored 980.

Among major streets, US Highway 25/White Horse Road in Greenville County scored 950.

Most of the projects involve rehabbing not reconstruction.

The largest Upstate project is 24 miles of US 176. The heavily commercial road extends from Interstate 85 to downtown Spartanburg, Three segments of the road will be improved.

In the Upstate, which includes Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union, the major highways to be repaired are:

Abbeville County

Rehab three sections of SC 284 in Calhoun Falls totaling just under 10 miles

Anderson County

Reconstruct about 1.3 miles of SC 184 near Lowdensville

Rehab about 1 mile of SC 20 near Antreville

Rehab about two sections of US 76 near Westminster totaling 5.5 miles

Rehab a third of a mile on SC 24 near Seneca

Cherokee County

Rehab about 3 miles of Pacolet Highway beginning at the Spartanburg County line

Greenville County

Rehab 3.61 miles of US 25/White Horse Road

Rehab 2.6 miles of SC 291/Augusta Road

Rehab 2.61 miles of SC 86/Bessie Road near Piedmont

Rehab almost 2 miles of SC 417/Lee Vaughn Road near Simpsonville

Greenwood County

Reconstruct 3 miles of SC 10 near McCormick

Reconstruct 1 mile of US 221

Rehab 2 miles of US 25

Laurens County

Rehab two sections of US 76 totaling 2 miles

Rehab two sections of SC 56 totaling about 5 miles

Rehab two segments totaling 1.3 miles of SC 72 and SC 72 Business

Rehab almost a mile of US 25

McCormick County

Rehab 2.5 miles of US 221

Oconee County

Rehab 1.63 miles of SC 130/East North First Street

Rehab 2.13 miles of SC 59/South Oak Street

Reconstruct 2.42 miles of SC 183/Pickens Highway

Pickens County

Rehab 2.63 miles of SC 8/South 5th Street

Rehab 2.66 miles of SC 93/East Main Street

Rehab 2.63 miles of US 178/Moorefield Memorial Highway

Spartanburg County

Rehab three sections of US 176 totaling almost 14 miles

Union County

Reconstruct 4.37 miles of SC 114/Bobby Faucette Road in Jonesville

The 2025 projects for neighborhood streets and farm to market secondary streets can be seen on the Department of Transportation website.