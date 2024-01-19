SC Senator Tim Scott will endorse Donald Trump ahead of New Hampshire GOP primary

South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will endorse former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the senator’s plans.

The New York Times was first to report the decision.

Scott is expected to appear at a rally Friday night with Trump in New Hampshire, which holds its GOP primary in four days.

The endorsement is a blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who appointed Scott to the U.S. Senate in December 2012.

Haley and Trump have been working to get Scott’s endorsement ever since the state’s junior senator dropped out of the race in November.

The endorsement will increase speculation that Scott is being considered for Trump’s vice presidential running mate, if he goes on to win the nomination.

Trump is the GOP front-runner to be the top of the ticket and he is leading in the South Carolina polls ahead of the Feb. 24 primary.

Most of the top political names in South Carolina are backing Trump, including Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and U.S. Reps. Russell Fry, William Timmons and Joe Wilson.