SC teacher charged with 8 counts of sexual battery, sheriff says

A former South Carolina teacher is facing multiple counts of sexual battery against students, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department.

Norman Jermaine Roberson, 36, was charged with eight counts of sexual battery with a student following an investigation that began earlier this month, a news release from the sheriff’s department said. Roberson started having inappropriate relationships with students back in 2015.

The incidents occurred while Roberson was employed as a teacher at Fountain Inn Christian School in Fountain Inn, S.C..

Details involving the names and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

“This type of behavior is always cause for concern especially due to the position of trust the suspect held,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release. “I commend those involved for stepping forward now and I pray that there are no more victims, but if there are, please talk to us. We want to cover all bases and get justice.”

Investigators said encounters between Roberson and students occurred at several locations, possibly including Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, Greenville County and Greenville city.

Anyone who may have been a victim or may have additional information is encouraged to contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967.