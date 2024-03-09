After SC teen stole a gun, 3 arrested for a shooting and armed robbery, authorities say

Three teens were arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shooting near Swansea, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said that after investigators spoke with witnesses and victims, they determined one of the teens stole a gun out of a gas station on Edmund Highway on Wednesday.

“Later that night the teens were at a home off Redmond Mill Road and shot in the direction of three other people following an argument,” Koon said. “Following the shooting, the three teens ran away.”

They were caught Thursday night.

All three were charged with three assault and battery in the first degree and one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, according to investigators. One has been charged with one count of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Further charges may come as the sheriff’s department continues to investigate the incident.

The suspects were transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. The sheriff’s department is not releasing their names because they are under the age of 18, Koon said.