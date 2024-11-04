SC woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from vulnerable adult, AG says

CBC

Margaret McLennan answered her phone last month to a caller saying there was something serious that police needed to tell her in person.That evening, Oct. 12, an RCMP officer and victim services workers came to her rural Alberta home and told her that her 29-year-old grandson, Marcus West, was dead."[He was] in custody, and he died from withdrawal, that's what they told me," McLennan said from her home in Janvier, a hamlet 100 kilometres south of Fort McMurray."I want to know, at least, how he d