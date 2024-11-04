SC woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from vulnerable adult, AG says
A 70-year-old South Carolina woman is accused of making unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult.
A 70-year-old South Carolina woman is accused of making unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult.
Iranian authorities on Saturday arrested a female student who staged a solo protest by stripping to her underwear in public. Reports indicate the action aimed to highlight the oppressive enforcement of Iran's dress code, which mandates women wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothing in public. Iranian authorities arrested a female student on Saturday after she staged a solo protest against harassment by stripping to her underwear outside her university, reports said.The woman, who has not been
LYON, France (AP) — Eight people are going on trial in Paris on terrorism charges Monday over the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by an Islamic extremist after showing caricatures of Islam's prophet to his middle school students for a lesson on freedom of expression.
The parents are now facing attempted murder charges as well as assault and kidnapping charges.
Sean "Diddy" Combs marks his 55th birthday on Nov. 4 in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial
The 10-year-old had suffered dozens of injuries, including burns and human bite marks, the jury has been told.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking the court to bar potential witnesses in his criminal case from speaking to the press after a particularly damning interview from a grand jury witness. Lawyers for the disgraced rap mogul had previously filed a motion in late October requesting a sweeping gag order against anyone who could potentially be called to testify. On Sunday, they filed a new motion asking the court to “immediately restrain extrajudicial statements by potential witnesses and their counsel” whi
Orlando Harris’ family pleaded with Missouri police to confiscate the 19-year-old’s bullet-proof vest, ammunition and AR-15-style rifle. They knew his mental health was fragile after more than one suicide attempt. But the best officers could do in a state with some of the most expansive gun rights is suggest Harris keep the weapon in a storage unit.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for Elon Musk's political action committee told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday that so-called “winners” of his $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states are not chosen by chance but are instead chosen to be paid “spokespeople” for the group.
Four of them collapsed in court due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea.
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison Saturday, ending a case that has been strange even by Florida standards.
Margaret McLennan answered her phone last month to a caller saying there was something serious that police needed to tell her in person.That evening, Oct. 12, an RCMP officer and victim services workers came to her rural Alberta home and told her that her 29-year-old grandson, Marcus West, was dead."[He was] in custody, and he died from withdrawal, that's what they told me," McLennan said from her home in Janvier, a hamlet 100 kilometres south of Fort McMurray."I want to know, at least, how he d
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison Saturday, ending a case that has been strange even by Florida standards.
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say three people have been arrested and charged after violence erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.
New video shows first responding NYPD officers arriving on a New York City subway car in May 2023 and finding Jordan Neely motionless on the floor. The bodycam video was introduced on the first day of former Marine Daniel Penny’s manslaughter trial, for which he is accused of fatally choking Neely, a homeless Black man.
Amnesty International is demanding the release of a university student who it claims was "violently arrested" after stripping off, reportedly in protest against Iran's strict Islamic dress code. The human rights organisation claimed the woman, identified as Ahoo Daryaei, was demonstrating at the "abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials at Tehran's Islamic Azad University". Sky News cannot verify the circumstances of what happened in Iran's capital on Saturday, but footage posted online showed a woman stripped to her underwear and walking outside the campus.
The killing of Larry “Trae” Marshall III was retaliation for a gang member’s robbery that the victim was not involved in, according to court records.
Drivers who block intersections as lights turn red, often referred to as "blocking the box," will face increased fines as Toronto police say they're ramping up enforcement after council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on city's streets.Toronto police's Traffic Services Unit says it's blitzing major city intersections and slapping offenders with $450 fines — a significant increase from the previous $90 amount.The fine for an improper stop at an intersection has also been raised for commun
Reviewing PEOPLE's own archives and court documents, PEOPLE retells the story of Missy Avila's 1985 murder, which hit even closer to home than anyone realized
Two people now face multiple charges in a stolen vehicle investigation, after a truck drove into a police horse, three police cruisers and a downtown Toronto storefront Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.A woman, 30, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Toronto police said in a Saturday news release.Police say a man, 33, faces the same charges, along with two counts of mischief/damage to property over $5,000, four counts of as
Gateway Church, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, launched an internal investigation after a pastor was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl