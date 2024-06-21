SC woman didn’t fire a gun. Why Rock Hill police are charging her with murder in shooting

Rock Hill police on Thursday charged a South Carolina woman with murder after a fatal shooting — even though the woman did not fire a gun.

Brittney Reed, 32 is charged in connection with the death of her girlfriend, 39-year-old Samarian Lindsay, of Rock Hill, police said. Reed allegedly provided the gun to her girlfriend before a man shot and killed Lindsay in self-defense on Wednesday, according to a Rock Hill Police Department written statement.

The man and Lindsay had an altercation at a nearby business earlier where they were co-workers, police said.

Reed allegedly brought the gun to Lindsay knowing it was going to be used to confront the man, Rock Hill police said. She also drove a car that blocked the man’s car in traffic before the shooting, police said.

“Reed was aware at the time of doing this that a felony act would likely be committed that could result in the death of another person,” Rock Hill police said in a news release.

The man involved has not been identified. And he faces no charges because police said he acted in self-defense.

Reed also faces an assault and battery charge for allegedly punching the man in the face after the shooting, police said.