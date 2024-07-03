Scam-Proof Your Summer | Morning Blend

Reuters

The Canadian dollar is set to strengthen over the coming year but its gains will be limited after the Bank of Canada began cutting interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve and as the U.S. election fans economic uncertainty, a Reuters poll found. The median forecast of more than 40 foreign exchange analysts in the June 28-July 3 poll showed the loonie will be little changed at 1.3700 a U.S. dollar, or 72.99 U.S. cents, in three months, compared to 1.3667 in last month's poll. "We expect the BoC to cut in July, whereas the bands of uncertainty around the U.S. inflation and Fed outlook are wider, with a risk of the Fed holding rates high for longer," said Jayati Bharadwaj, a global FX strategist at TD Securities.