Scammer gets almost $10,000 from Southgate resident

A con artist made nearly $10,000 from a Southgate resident on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, says Grey Bruce OPP.

As well, two more attempts were made that day, using the same scam. One was in rural Southgate Township and one in Dundalk. Neither of those attempts resulted in a financial loss.

Police issued a warning last week asking area residents to continue watching out for cons and scams.

Calls often come in bursts in a geographical area as dialers work through lists. “What happens is they’re doing millions and millions daily,” said Const. Kevin Martin of South Bruce OPP.

In the recent successful emergency scam, a caller posed as a “child,” claiming they had been involved in a collision and were under arrest. The scammer was able to get a “payment” of $9,450.

This is commonly known as the Grandparent or Emergency scam, and has been around for a long time. Unfortunately, it will continue to be used if it continues to make money, police said.

CRIMINALS ARE WINNING

Const. Martin takes the damage done by fraudsters to heart. He does public service presentations to create awareness.

“These criminals are winning, and I have to do something about that,” he said.

“It could be a romance scam, or a fake services scam,” he said. “The big piece (of advice) is just be aware.”

The scams are a very big business. For example, the romance scam employs teenage males, often in Africa, he said. “They have people doing shifts. There are scripts on the walls of the office,” he said. Online, they’ll share a picture of a retired Marine from the US.

“They are deplorable, but they are so good at what they do, they’re making a fortune,” Const. Martin said, “and that’s got to stop.”

Once the money is gone to a scammer, it’s extremely rare that it is recovered. Nation-wide, it’s a huge amount.

Const. Martin said that the 2023 Canadian total fraud value has now been released – $554 million. In 2022, it was $530 million and in 2021, $380 million.

It’s estimated that only five to 10 percent of successful frauds are reported. If the 2023 figure of half a billion dollars known to be lost to fraud is 10 percent of the real figure – “you’re well into the billions,” he said.

Story continues

BOTH RANDOM & TARGETED

Not all calls are random – contacts can find widowed people’s names on obituaries. Some con artists haunt Facebook to target people who seem vulnerable.

Even without any information, a caller can start with, “Hi, Grandma, it’s me,” and wait for the person answering to use the grandchild’s name, then go from there.

Some scams appear in your inbox through ‘phishing’ emails, which look legitimate and take you to websites that look official and ask for personal ID or updated bank information.

Many times, scammers try to create a sense of time pressure, and stress the need for immediate action, and for secrecy.

It’s not about people being foolish or gullible, Const. Martin said, “it’s about very polished, practiced con artists who are good at what they do.”

There are many known frauds, but these are likely to multiply as fraudsters start using AI, he added.

“There are some new, very serious challenges on the horizon.”

With small samples of people’s voices, it’s possible to create a convincing imitation, as just one small example.

STOP, CHECK, HANG UP

Const. Martin said that the absolute, critical thing for people to do is to take the step of verifying what’s being said.

People are busy; they’re dealing with a lot of things; they may be vulnerable for some reason.

And so, they sometimes respond without taking that pause to check:

-what email address is that message really from?;

-why is this stranger reaching out to me?;

-what does another family member know about this emergency situation?

And when you get a phone call from a charity, make sure it’s actually from a legitimate organization. Just being given a number to phone back isn’t enough. Take time to look up the organization website yourself or contact the group to check.

Fake charity calls destroy trust for legitimate groups, Const. Martin said. Police are used as a cover by scammers as well.

He said that fake calls for donations are made asking for support to buy the teddy bears to give to kids in crisis situations. Those are sponsored, he said, and money is not solicited by the phone.

Fraudsters even pretend they are from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or a bank and need your help to investigate a fraud.

MORE ADVICE FROM OPP

-Your best defence is to verify any unsolicited contact. Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story or the plea for secrecy;

-Never offer information;

-Never wire money/gift cards, or send money by courier as it's nearly impossible to trace;

-Don’t trust the call is coming from the number you see on the phone – callers can “spoof” numbers

-If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Remember that you can't win a contest that you didn’t enter in the first place.

-If you have a concern about your computer, take it to a reputable repair shop for service. DO NOT provide remote access to a “tech” that calls you out of the blue. Double-check that the help line number you’re given is official.

-Hang Up.

Anyone interested in more information on fraud can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888 495 8501 or check online at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald