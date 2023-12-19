Scammer targets local school system with $302,000 invoice in phishing scheme, school system says
Scammer targets local school system with $302,000 invoice in phishing scheme, school system says
Scammer targets local school system with $302,000 invoice in phishing scheme, school system says
Whispers of a looming recession have been making the rounds for well over a year now, and don't appear to be going away anytime soon. Despite the resilient economy and low unemployment, a recent...
Prince George may be going to his mother’s alma mater Marlborough College, where her former Latin teacher is now the head.
To combat recently rising inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) has been increasingly raising interest rates. This also has had a direct impact on increasing mortgage rates. This and other...
'You can't assume someone will be there for you,' says the Shark Tank star.
When it comes to spending money, it's not always about how much you have in your bank account. Even if you're a high earner or have a significant net worth, that doesn't mean you should spend your...
(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese developer partially owned by the southern city of Shenzhen warned it can’t pay interest due Wednesday as it races to win support from creditors to extend dollar bond deadlines, raising the risk of its first default.Most Read from BloombergUS Frackers Return to Haunt OPEC’s Pricing StrategyBP to Pause All Tanker Transits Through the Red SeaGulf Splits Hinder US Efforts to End Houthi Ship AttacksDocuments Reveal Hidden Problems at Russia’s Nuclear PowerhouseAdobe and Figma
These three stocks could strengthen your portfolios, given their solid underlying businesses and an excellent record of consistent dividend growth. The post 3 TSX Stocks With Massive Dividend Growth to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The Bank of Canada could start cutting interest rates next year as long as core inflation comes down as predicted, BNN Television cited Governor Tiff Macklem as saying in an interview that aired on Monday. BNN cited Macklem as saying rates could start to come down "sometime in 2024" but did not give more details. The Bank of Canada had previously forecast inflation should hit 2% by end-2025 but Macklem - making his last public appearance of 2023 - told reporters last week should be closer to target by the end of next year.
I’ve had a financial advisor, who is a certified financial planner (CFP), since December of last year. I really find his advice super valuable, but I can't seem to get over the fact that he sold all of my Nvidia stock when he took over as my CFP. I had bought $20,000 worth of Nvidia […] The post Ask an Advisor: My Advisor Sold My Nvidia Stock When I Hired Him, Costing Me $50k in Potential Profits. How Do I Deal With It? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
(Bloomberg) -- Tingo Group, a financial technology company that was the subject of a short seller report, was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly overstating its financial results in an ongoing fraud of “staggering” scope.Most Read from BloombergApple to Halt US Sales of Smartwatches After Patent LossApple Plans Rescue for $17 Billion Watch Business in Face of BanUS Frackers Return to Haunt OPEC’s Pricing StrategyGulf Splits Hinder US Efforts to End Houthi Ship Attack
Nuvei stock is poised to have an AI-powered recovery while TELUS International stock survives on an AI-powered demand stabilization. The post 2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Down over 50% from all-time highs, AQN is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of almost 7% in 2023. The post Should You Buy AQN Stock for its 6.9% Dividend Yield? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) continues to be one of the best Canadian stocks long-term investors should consider right now. The post This Is the Best Canadian Stock on the Whole TSX Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
You can get $2,800 per year in passive income by investing in a simple index fund like S&P/TSX Capped Composite ETF (TSX:XIC). The post 1 Index Fund That Can Produce $2,800 a Year in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
A judge has sentenced the Florida dentist to prison, feds say.
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank changed its benchmark tool for monetary policy Monday, replacing four-week notes with one-day transactions in a bid to lower borrowing costs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Halt US Sales of Smartwatches After Patent LossApple Plans Rescue for $17 Billion Watch Business in Face of BanUS Frackers Return to Haunt OPEC’s Pricing StrategyGulf Splits Hinder US Efforts to End Houthi Ship AttacksDocuments Reveal Hidden Problems at Russia’s Nuclear PowerhouseThe
Wall Street still sees plenty of reasons to be worried about stocks in 2024 despite promises of Fed rate cuts.
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Markets It is the last full week of trading for 2023 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It has been a volatile year for the Canadian market, but a rally that began at the end of October has the S&P/TSX composite on track to eke out a gain for the year. Inflation Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation Tuesday morning when it publishes its consumer price index for November. The annual inflatio
(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former Chief Executive Officer Trevor Milton was ordered to spend four years behind bars for lying to shareholders about the electric-truck maker’s progress.Most Read from BloombergApple to Halt US Sales of Smartwatches After Patent LossApple Plans Rescue for $17 Billion Watch Business in Face of BanUS Frackers Return to Haunt OPEC’s Pricing StrategyGulf Splits Hinder US Efforts to End Houthi Ship AttacksDocuments Reveal Hidden Problems at Russia’s Nuclear
The agency's insistence on cash, versus in-kind redemptions for ETF issuers will only create costs that will be passed on to investors.