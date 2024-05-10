Scammers now targeting classic car buyers
Scammers have now found a very vulnerable group of people: car enthusiasts with money to spend on a classic car. Warning signs the car of your dreams may not really exist.
Scammers have now found a very vulnerable group of people: car enthusiasts with money to spend on a classic car. Warning signs the car of your dreams may not really exist.
If you don't have an automotive expert in your corner who you can trust to quote you fair prices for parts and labor, it can make it tricky when it comes time to fix something on your personal mode of...
Eleven people are injured, four of them seriously, as the Air Senegal plane leaves the runway in Dakar.
DETROIT (AP) — Federal investigators say they have “significant safety concerns” about a Ford SUV recall repair that doesn't fix gasoline leaks that can cause engine fires. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding volumes of information from the automaker as it investigates the fix in a March 8 recall of nearly 43,000 Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, and Escape SUVs from 2022. All have 1.5-liter engines. Ford says the SUVs have fuel injectors that
CONCORD (AP) — A commercial truck driver who was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire testified at a hearing Wednesday on his request to reinstate his suspended license, while a lawyer for the state said he still played a role in the 2019 crash. A jury in 2022 found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of multiple manslaughter and negligent homicide counts stemming from the collision in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, an organizat
In March, Indonesian officials and local fishermen rescued 75 people from atop the overturned hull of a boat off the coast of Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh. Another 67 passengers, including at least 28 children, had been killed when the boat capsized, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Until now, little was known about how the boat capsized, or why. (AP Video/Edna Tarigan)
The Chevrolet Malibu, the last midsize car made by a Detroit automaker, is heading for the junkyard. General Motors confirmed Thursday that it will stop making the car introduced in 1964 as the company focuses more on electric vehicles. The midsize sedan was once the top-selling segment in the U.S., a stalwart of family garages nationwide.
LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) -Top executives at BMW and Volkswagen on Wednesday warned against imposing EU import duties on electric vehicles from Chinese automakers, saying it could upend the bloc's Green Deal plan and harm automakers that import cars made in China. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, launched an investigation in October into whether fully-electric cars manufactured in China were receiving distortive subsidies and warranted extra tariffs. "You could very quickly shoot yourself in the foot," BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told reporters after the German premium automaker reported quarterly results.
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A Boeing 737 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal's capital, injuring 10 people, according to the transport minister and footage from a passenger that showed the aircraft on fire. “Our plane just caught fire,” wrote Malian musician Cheick Siriman Sissoko in a post on Facebook that showed passengers jumping down the emergency slides at night as flames engulfed one side of the aircraft. In the background, people can be heard screaming
OPP investigate a single-car collision north of Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Friday afternoon. One person has died, while five others are in hospital. (OPP/X)One person is dead and five more have been injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Sharbot Lake, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police.The collision happened Thursday just after noon on Burke Settlement Road north of the community, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, according to Const. Rob Martell of the Frontenac OPP. The
Members of the 103 Search and Rescue Squadron Gander responded to a helicopter crash north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay on May 2. The pilot survived the crash with minor injuries. (@hfxjrcc/X)The pilot of a helicopter was lifted to safety with minor injuries after a crash on a frozen lake near Happy Valley-Goose Bay. On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) shared video of the May 2 incident in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.The
According to a recent Edmunds used vehicle report, demand for used cars is dropping and so are their values as the new-car market rebounds from pandemic-induced shortages. This is especially true for 1- and 2-year-old vehicles. So there’s never been a more critical time to know whether it’s better to sell your car privately or trade it in. Both options have their advantages and drawbacks, and the best decision largely depends on your circumstances, priorities and preferences. Edmunds’ experts ru
Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesA Boeing 737 plane skidded off the runway during takeoff at an airport in Senegal, the country’s transport minister said Thursday, leaving multiple injured.Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye said 10 people were injured when the Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir went off the tarmac at Blaise Diagne International Airport, which serves the capital of Dakar. Local media reports citing press communications from the airport say 11 people were injured, incl
Buyer's remorse -- the feeling of regret, guilt or anxiety after making a purchase -- can occur from any sort of purchase. But the term is most often used, and felt by the consumer, with items that...
If you're in the market for a vehicle -- specifically, an EV -- there's both good and bad news. The good news is that a new EV tax credit makes it possible to see your next tax filing include $7,500...
Tesla stock fell 3.8% on Tuesday and is extending losses Wednesday. It’s being pressured by a number of things.
Tesla is facing new hurdles in China after years of favorable treatment in the region.
How small can an electric car that people actually want be?
This incredible truck is likely a one of a kind masterpiece.
A FedEx Airlines Boeing 767 cargo plane landed at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear, a Turkish Transport Ministry official said, adding there were no casualties and authorities had launched an investigation. The aircraft, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, informed the control tower in Istanbul that its landing gear had failed to open and touched down with guidance from the tower, managing to remain on the runway, a ministry statement said.
A Boeing 737-300 plane carrying 85 people caught fire and skidded off a runway at Senegal's main airport, near the capital of Dakar. Passengers were evacuated from the burning aircraft at Blaise Diagne International airport and some described “complete panic” as they scrambled for their lives. The Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako, in neighboring Mali, late on Wednesday with 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew, when the crash happened.