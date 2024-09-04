Scams Are Good, Actually. “Scam Goddess” Laci Mosley Explains How 'Scamming Saved Me' in New Memoir (Exclusive)

In an excerpt from her forthcoming book, the actress and podcaster shares how her obsession with scams "taught me how to navigate a messy and unfair world"

What does a religious childhood that turns into a career in Hollywood and selling snake oil out of the back of a van have in common? According to podcaster, actress and comedian Laci Mosley, more than you might think.

In her new essay collection, Scam Goddess (out Sept. 10), Mosley recounts some of her favorite frauds, cons and schemes, from true-crime stories to her own experiences, in the signature hilarious voice that has also made her podcast of the same name a smash hit — and soon, a scripted TV series. The book has already garnered praise from the likes of Amy Poehler, Conan O'Brien and Ira Madison III.



Running Press 'Scam Goddess' by Laci Mosley

Read — and listen to — an excerpt from Scam Goddess explaining why scams are good, actually.

I’ve always been attracted to scams and cons because the system wasn’t built for people like me, so I had to learn how to operate in a way that’s most advantageous to me, myself and I. The problem is: I have a conscience and anxiety, paired with an unshakable desire to people-please.

I’m working on it, but it’s not an easy toxic trait to dump. And yes, it is toxic. We people-pleasers aren’t heroes. Ours is a self-harming form of control that often sprouts from a childhood of conditional love. “If they need me, they won’t leave me” ain’t cute, and when you say yes to things you don’t want to do, you’re saying no to yourself.

But I digress ... back to the point: If I’d been a people-pleaser who wasn’t also obsessed with scams, I probably would’ve ended up married to a person I didn’t love, with kids I didn’t want, in a life I didn’t need. Scamming saved me and has taught me how to navigate a messy and unfair world while looking out for myself, too.

This is why I love confidence artists — people who are so secure in themselves that they have no problem wringing exactly what they want and need out of every situation. They are satisfied with just being in the moment, not deep worrying about how the other person is thinking or feeling ... like people-pleasers do. Con artists aren’t scared of failing, losing it all, and losing the affection of those around them. If they were, they couldn’t run their scams.

That’s something I struggle with: I’m constantly in my head about everything. (Yeah, yeah, I know. Anxiety.) Even though I love a good party, I often find myself lingering at the entrance, stressing out at the thought of being around people, being out there in the world. Solitude is my safe space. Living that soft life with candles, ice cream, no one to please other than myself is a lot easier than being so extra all the time. When you bring other people into the equation, things get complicated.

Jim Spellman/Getty Laci Mosley, host and author of 'Scam Goddess'

As a super, hyper-involved student, I learned to live a transactional type of lifestyle — someone always wanted something out of me and I always needed something out of them. Now, as an overly ambitious adult, I feel like if I don’t have something to offer people, they won’t like me. That’s why I always make sure I have something to offer — a laugh, emotional support, trips, flights, money.

I have a bad people-pleasing thing, not good for my personal life, but great for acting. My career depends on my ability to please people. The performer-audience relationship is the easiest one for me to figure out: I give you a good time; you give me a good time. And performing really is a good time for me. Hosting a podcast or being in movies or TV is a highly structured time with cues, scripts, editing and perfect lighting.

Living a bold, but highly structured, Hollywood life gives me a chance to be in the world, around people, without the anxiety of being in the world, around people.

As an actor, comedian and podcaster, I have no problem projecting confidence. That’s why my career is my biggest scam. I love performing confidence. I can’t tell you how many people meet me and are like, “B---, take a seat. You need to be more insecure. You have too much confidence.”

But it’s all just a ruse, a scam. I can play a con artist, and play her well, but the reality is, behind closed doors, I am just a human who is soft and vulnerable, too.

Scamming is truly an art. That’s why they’re called scam artists. These people have costumes. Sometimes they do accents. They’re out there putting on a show 24/7. They are true performers. They’re mirroring people around them, cosplaying empathy, pretending to be human, when in reality they’re impenetrable aliens with zero feelings or concerns.

Believe me: it’s not easy; I’ve tried. But I have to say, my favorite thing about scam artists is that they make up all the rules of their world. I love that for them. I love that for me. I love that for us. Scam artists remind us that we made this all up! We decided, as a society, how things should function and then created a bunch of laws to make sure things keep functioning that way. And when I say “we,” I mean old white dudes.

Everyone knows America was built on scams. We became an economic powerhouse providing two-thirds of the world’s cotton by scamming (enslaving) my ancestors. And the same old white dudes who set that up got together and made up all these laws. Why couldn’t I have been there to put in my two cents? Seems unfair. I was class president! I love planning! Why didn’t all y’all white dudes tag me in?

Jonny Marlow Actress and podcaster Laci Mosley

I wanna make up some of my own laws! Like:

Everyone should be allowed to be 7 minutes late to absolutely everything, even their own funerals.

If you get towed 12 times in one year, you get a prize for keeping the people at Hollywood Tow Service Inc. in business.

You’re allowed to lie about an illness to get out of something once a month.

You can’t ask people to BYOB if your neighborhood has s--- parking. (I have to get an Uber and a bottle? You’re wild.)

If you have a destination wedding, you can’t ask for gifts. My presence is your present!

People who own fish should be on a watch list. Who wants a pet you can’t cuddle? We know you’re a murderer.

We should be able to steal a little from self-checkout. If you’re going to make me work at this Kroger, I’m taking my wages.

No one should have to pick anyone up from the airport. Ever. Unless you’re picking me up, in which case, thank you so much. I will never return the favor!

If you’re going to post a sexy pic, you can’t caption it with a motivational speech. Why are you quoting Maya Angelou? We’re looking at your a--!

Everyone should know their zodiac sign. And tell it to me immediately so I can decide if I hate you.

These are rules I can get behind, but the rules we have here in America? The laws that have been enforced on us, both written and unwritten? I just can’t f--- with them. I’m a dark-skinned Black lady, so you know these laws weren’t made for my benefit.

This is precisely why I live, breathe, eat and drink scams up. Scammers were born into a world with a set of rules that they actively choose to ignore. They were handed lives they didn’t quite fit into, or situations that they hated and set out to change those lives and situations. That’s what I did, too. I didn’t want to be lost in Texas, where no one knew who I was or where I was. I never wanted to feel like I was missing again.

So I dove into scamming. I made sure no one I met ever forgot my face or name, and it’s been a wild ride ever since. If scammers can do it, so can you. And you should — because at the end of the day, everything is a scam and everyone’s a scammer. Actors and directors. Award shows. Politicians. Taxes. C-suite executives. Subscription-based services. Tech bros. Cryptocurrency. Writers. This book. It’s all just a bunch of people trying to use each other to feel protected from the world, and that’s not always a bad thing.

Excerpted from SCAM GODDESS: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts, and Schemes by Laci Mosley. Reprinted with permission from Running Press, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc. Copyright © 2024 Laci Mosley.



Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts, and Schemes by Laci Mosley is out Sept. 10 and available for preorder now, wherever books are sold.



