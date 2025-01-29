Scandal-hit Captain Tom Moore charity drops his name

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s name has been dropped from the foundation set up in his honour.

The Captain Tom Foundation is now known as the 1189808 Foundation, reflecting the organisation’s charity number.

The update this week comes just over two months after the charities watchdog found there had been “repeated” misconduct and mismanagement on the part of Sir Tom’s daughter and her husband in their running of the foundation.

The Charity Commission’s report found a “repeated pattern of behaviour” that saw Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, make private gains and which the regulator said would have left the public feeling “misled”.

The report found that a £1.4 million book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee were among the financial benefits the Ingram-Moores enjoyed through their family links to the Captain Tom Foundation.

Captain Tom raised £38.9m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April 2020 - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

At the time of the commission’s report in November, a spokesperson for the foundation said it was “imploring the Ingram-Moores to rectify matters by returning the funds due” to the charity.

The Ingram-Moores argued it was a “breach of privacy” for the book deal to have been disclosed by the Charity Commission and said “significant fees” had been paid to the literary agent, legal and PR professionals, as well as some money having “supported” the foundation.

The couple had already been banned last year from being charity trustees, with Mrs Ingram-Moore prohibited from being a trustee or holding a senior management role in any charity in England and Wales for 10 years, and Mr Ingram-Moore for eight years.

He resigned as director of the foundation in June last year, while Mrs Ingram-Moore quit back in 2021.

Last year Mrs Ingram-Moore was prohibited from being a trustee or holding a senior management role in any charity in England and Wales for 10 years - Clara Molden for The Telegraph

Last week Club Nook, a company of which the Ingram-Moores are directors, filed company accounts showing the value of its assets had plunged to just £149 in the year to April 2024, down from £336,300 in the previous 12 months.

A lawyer for the Ingram-Moores indicated in 2023 that the Captain Tom Foundation might shut down, and the charity stopped taking donations that summer.

The millions raised by the late Sir Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was formed were not part of the commission’s inquiry.