SITE SCANDI BOOKS

- Hello!
Meghan Markle stuns in pink as she celebrates incredible baby news
Meghan Markle was glowing after a happy baby celebration on Wednesday. See details.
- People
Taylor Swift's Longtime Bass Player Writes Emotional Note About Grueling Eras Tour: 'I've Emerged Changed'
Amos Heller offered rare insight into life behind the scenes, including getting tattoos in Ireland and visiting a watch factory in Switzerland
- InStyle
Jennifer Lopez's Boho Romper Onesie Is so Short That It Looks Like She Went Pantless
The look came courtesy of Chloé.
- People
Taylor Swift's Parents Andrea and Scott Share a Sweet Moment in Audience During Emotional Mashup Before Eras Tour End
The singer-songwriter performed a mashup of "Never Grow Up" and "The Best Day" at her Dec. 6 show in Vancouver
- People
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Joined by Both Kids for Rare Family Red Carpet Photo: See Their Looks!
The couple and their children, Sosie and Travis, as well as his partner Angelina Sambrotto, attended the premiere of 'A Complete Unknown' in style
- People
Michael Cole, “The Mod Squad” Actor, Dies at 84: 'A Defining Figure of the Era'
The late actor took on the role of Peter Cochran in the late 1960s police drama
- BuzzFeed
What's An Example Of A Perfectly Good TV Show That Was Ruined By A Specific Casting Choice?
Sometimes one bad apple can spoil the bunch.
- Hello!
Jennifer Lopez's billowing micro mini shorts and sky-high heels combo is a date-night dream
The Hollywood actress wore a dreamy head-to-toe designer look to show off her toned legs on Tuesday night. See photos
- People
50 Cent Calls Out Jay-Z for Walking Red Carpet with Beyoncé and Family One Day After Rape Allegation in Deleted Post
The Knowles-Carter family attended the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere in Los Angeles in support of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, who both have roles in the film
- People
Pregnant Megan Fox Has Been 'Distraught' Since Machine Gun Kelly Split: 'She Was Blind-Sided' (Exclusive Source)
Another source said the pair are both "ecstatic about the baby" and "really wanted this baby"
- BuzzFeed
16 Tweets About Luigi Mangione Being Charged With Murder In The UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing
Here's how people are reacting to the latest update.
- Variety
Ted Danson Thought ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ ‘Sucked’ and Offered to Play Himself Because He ‘Felt Sorry’ for Larry David — Then It ‘Changed My Life’
Ted Danson appeared in almost all 12 seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as one of Larry David’s nemeses. Playing a pretentious and smug version of himself, the “Cheers” star became a fan-favorite on the show, most recently appearing in the series finale. But Danson was initially quite skeptical of the unscripted HBO sitcom — and only …
- The Daily Beast
Mel Gibson Threatens ‘to Kill Someone’ While Fearmongering at Mar-a-Lago
A cavalcade of supporting characters in the MAGA universe, and President-elect Donald Trump, showed up at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday to attend a soirée for the conspiratorial, QAnon-adjacent conservative nonprofit America’s Future. Mel Gibson, the traditionalist Catholic actor and director, told the crowd, “I got nine kids. If one of them got stolen or trafficked, I’d have to kill someone.”
- BuzzFeed
"The Patient Had A Heart Attack And Died Before They Could Get The Approval": Medical Professionals Are Sharing 19 Times They've Witnessed Insurance Companies Fail A Patient
"The insurance company denied the simple procedure to correct the condition, saying it was 'pre-existing' because the baby was born that way."
- Hello!
Prince Louis bucks royal tradition during latest family appearance
Prince Louis joined his mum Kate Middleton at her annual Christmas Carol service last week, and the young royal bucked tradition with his smart attire…
- Hello!
All Creatures Great and Small's Samuel West makes heartbreaking admission ahead of Christmas special
All Creatures Great and Small star Samuel West has made a heartbreaking personal admission about his upcoming Christmas plans ahead of the Channel 5 show's festive special. Get the details…
- People
Christina Haack Rocks $1,700 Lace Gucci Bustier and Skinny Jeans: ‘Treat Yourself’
The HGTV star paired her designer bustier with a pair of Yves Saint Laurent black leather boots
- People
He Caught Taylor Swift's Broken Heel During Eras Tour Concert in Brazil. What Happened Next Changed His Family's Future (Exclusive)
Felipe Conrado attended the third and final Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street star updates fans over nasty injury
Coronation Street star Tracie Bennett has updated fans after suffering a nasty hand injury.