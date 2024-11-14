Scant support for higher property taxes in Edmonton, city survey shows

Edmonton city council will debate the proposed increases at city hall in early December. (Natasha Riebe/CBC - image credit)

Few Edmontonians seem to have an appetite for a higher property tax hike next year, according to a survey the City of Edmonton conducted this fall.

The online survey shows only 16 per cent of respondents are comfortable with further tax increases than what was already approved for the 2023-26 operating and capital budgets.

The finance branch is suggesting a 8.1 per cent tax increase for 2025 — up from the previously approved 7 per cent — largely to maintain existing services and user fees.

The city did the public opinion research survey between Oct. 3 and 10 and received responses from 528 people.

The results were weighted after the survey closed using Census data from 2021 to match the Edmonton population. The survey indicates that "a margin of error is not reported" because the study used non-probability sampling.

The survey shows 42 per cent support higher user fees and 33 per cent are OK with a reduced level of service.

Stacey Padbury, deputy city manager of finance and corporate services, said respondents still expect the same services.

"The things that were always important are still important, but people are wanting us to spend less to deliver those same things and they're willing to take reductions," Padbury said.

Some of the city's 70-plus services are partially funded through fees like charging entry to recreation facilities and city attractions like the Muttart Conservatory, and asking people to pay to take transit and get development permits.

The survey results are part of the budget package presented to city councillors at city hall on Wednesday.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton, of Ward sipiwiyiniwak, said the survey doesn't reveal what residents actually want to see reduced or boosted.

"It doesn't give us direction in terms of what Edmontonians want to focus on, it gives you a bunch of themes but it doesn't tell you like ten to one, people prefer this thing over this thing."

Survey respondents are reflective of age, gender, income and regional proportions of Edmontonians, the report says.

The majority — 61 per cent — of survey respondents said their financial situation has become more challenging compared to the same time last year.

"The top reason that contributed to a more challenging financial situation is increased cost of living or inflation," the report reads.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he's going to try to lower the increase.

"I am working on putting together a proposal that will see a marked decrease in the proposed tax levy while continue to invest in economic growth, community safety, housing affordability and core services," Sohi told reporters outside the meeting.

City council is scheduled to debate the budget adjustments from Dec. 2 to 5 before approving a tax increase.

Satisfaction survey

The city also commissioned Advantis Communications to conduct a service satisfaction survey.

In the survey 1,266 people opted in, but only 810 people fully completed the survey.

The report also said that "because of the nature of online web panels (only including those willing to participate in an online survey), we cannot ensure this sample is fully representative of the population and free from bias.

The report also indicated that "the results are reflective of age, gender, and regional distribution of Edmontonians based on the 2021 census data."

Of 810 Edmontonians aged 18 years or older, 64 per cent said they're very or somewhat satisfied with the overall quality of services the city provides, according to the Advantis report.

Around 50 per cent said they were satisfied with how well the city communicates the services they provide.

Respondents had various satisfaction levels depending on the service.

In maintaining parks, sports fields and green spaces, 68 per cent said they were satisfied with the city's job, 68 per cent were content with fire rescue services and 66 per cent were happy with waste collection.

Thirty-three per cent said they were happy with bylaw enforcement and only 18 per cent were satisfied with the city's response to homelessness.