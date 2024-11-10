Scarborough movie theatre shot at twice overnight, Toronto police say

Suspected bullet holes can be seen on the theatre’s glass entry doors. (Yanjun Li/CBC - image credit)

A movie theatre in Scarborough was shot at twice within the span of seven hours overnight, Toronto police say.

Duty Insp. Todd Jocko said the first incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, with officers responding to a call for a shooting at the Woodside Square Cinemas.

"Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire," Jocko told reporters in front of the cinema on Sunday.

"Although the theatre was open at the time and there were patrons inside, no injuries were sustained, fortunately," he said.

Jocko said the second shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

"Police respond to a second call for a shooting at the same location. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire as well as damage to the building," he said.

Bullet markers on the ground outside the cinema.

Evidence markers on the ground outside the cinema. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

At the time of the second shooting, the cinema was closed so there were no patrons inside, Jocko said.

At this time, police are unable to say if the two incidents are connected or what the motive might be behind the shootings.

Fire at Woodside Square Cinemas

On Nov. 1 police were called to the Woodside Square Cinemas after two suspects entered the building, lit a package on fire and fled the scene.

At the time police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Jocko assured people living in the area that the police are working to find the perpetrators.

"We understand how difficult these types of violence and these situations are for a community. I can assure you that the Toronto police are dedicating all necessary resources to this investigation and that our guns and gang unit are investigating," he said.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or other video of any of the incidents to contact Crime Stoppers.