Scarborough and Whitby voters: tell us which issues will decide this election

The Guardian will be reporting from Scarborough and Whitby ahead of the general election. This will be part of a series of pieces from across the country focused on finding out what matters most to the people who live there.

If you live in the constituency of Scarborough and Whitby, can you tell us what will decide your vote? We’d like to understand the big issues facing you and your family and which policies matter to you. How happy are you with the state of housing, work, community relations, policing and health services? What local issues should we be looking at?

Who has an impact on your community that we should meet? Are there issues in your family that create division? Are you thinking of switching your vote? Or perhaps you feel disengaged from national politics altogether.

