'I was scared': ICE agents stop student in Reisterstown

Concerns have reached Maryland over federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stopping and questioning school students in and around schools. Brice Mason, a 16-year-old Franklin High School student, was stopped by agents in Reisterstown shortly after dismissal on Monday. He told 11 News the encounter caused his heart to race while he tried to remain calm and answer questions. Mason took a picture once the encounter ended, saying he was walking to his job at a volunteer fire station when agents stopped him near a gas station and convenience store at Stocksdale Avenue and Reisterstown Road.