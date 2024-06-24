Scarlett Johansson Calls ‘Jurassic World 4’ Script ‘Incredible’; She’s Wanted to Join the Franchise for Over 10 Years, Even If It Mean’t Dying ‘in the First Five Minutes!’

Scarlett Johansson confirmed to ComicBook.com that she is, in fact, headlining the next “Jurassic World” movie, which is being directed by “Rogue One” and “Godzilla” filmmaker Gareth Edwards from a script penned by David Koepp. The screenwriter is returning to the dinosaur franchise after having penned Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” (1993) and “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997).

“I am an enormous ‘Jurassic Park’ fan,” Johansson said. “It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theaters. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

More from Variety

Johansson said “the script is so incredible” for the fourth “Jurassic World” movie, which will be an entirely new story that’s separate from the first “Jurassic World” trilogy that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. All three “Jurassic World” movies grossed more than $1 billion each at the worldwide box office. Johansson is leading the new movie opposite Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono.

“David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it and he’s so passionate about it,” Johannson said. “I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it. The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable”

Variety previously reported that “Jurassic World 4” is set to make use of locations in Thailand as well as studios in Malta and the U.K. Spielberg is executive producing the new entry through Amblin Entertainment. “Jurassic Park” producer Frank Marshall is also coming back, along with his regular producing partner Patrick Crowley.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.