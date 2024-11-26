Scarlett Johansson Says Turning 40 Feels 'So Liberating': 'You Don't Care What Anybody Thinks'

It’s been only a few days since turning 40, but, Scarlett Johansson says that “so far, it’s great”

Paul Morigi/Getty Scarlett Johansson on April 27

Scarlett Johansson is 40 and feeling fine!

After hitting the big milestone on Nov. 22, the Avengers star appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark to discuss how it feels to be 40. “Well, it’s only been three days, but so far, it’s great,” she said.

“You also don’t care what anybody thinks, which is so liberating,” she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “It’s so liberating!”

Johansson dropped hints about the surprise birthday party thrown by her husband of four years, Colin Jost. “He threw me a humungous bash this year,” revealed the Oscar nominee. “It was a surprise. And I had all the martinis for everyone and I can’t wait to see the photos so I can remember the night.”

NBC Scarlett Johansson on the 'Today' show

Many of Johansson’s “friends and colleagues came from all over the place,” she said. “And it was just, it was magical. And he put it all together!”

Jost, 42, is “very good at gift-giving,” she added. “He always buys beautiful jewelry.”

The mother of two, who shares 3-year-old son Cosmo with the Saturday Night Live star and 10-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, called Jost “a great dad.” She added, “I’m extremely lucky. He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving... But he’s also got his naughty side. He keeps it interesting.”

During an appearance on Today on Tuesday, Nov. 26, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager also asked Johansson about her big birthday. “I feel like forever you’re sort of taught that it’s this big milestone,” she responded. “In some ways, it feels like a big deal and in a lot of ways, I’m like, ‘Eh.’ ”

She continued, “I’m sure, like everybody, you’re sort of wrapped up in what other people think, your desirability, people pleasing — all those things. And then, you just realize that it doesn’t matter. You’re just on your own train.”

Samir Hussein/Getty Scarlett Johansson on Sept. 19

Asked if she’s banning or getting rid of anything in her life going forward, Johansson said, “I think I’m 40 so I just want more of everything. I’m like, ‘I want it all! I’m trying everything!’ ”

Everything, that is, except the fan-made nickname “ScarJo,” she clarified. “Oh, yeah, that can go! That can go forever.”

In addition to launching her skincare brand The Outset, Johansson is starring in the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth, a reboot and continuation of the hit dinosaur-filled franchise.