Scattered PM Storms Likely Tuesday

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Solar storms could spark bright auroras across Canada starting tonight
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
- The Weather Network - Video
Yet another flood threat for southern Ontario on Tuesday
A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- CBC
Hundreds under evacuation order in B.C. as wildfires grow
Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S
- The Canadian Press
Slocan region in Interior B.C. evacuated due to multiple wildfires
The mayor of Slocan, B.C., says the skies were filled with ominous thick smoke while she drove out of her community that's now under an evacuation order as wildfires burn on either side.
- The Canadian Press
5,000 rescued from flooding in North Korea, state media says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.
- The Weather Network
Storm threat continues overnight for Winnipeg, northwest Ontario
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
- USA TODAY
Hurricane season isn't over: Tropical disturbance spotted in Atlantic
Despite the brief period of quiet after Hurricane Beryl, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is still expected to be extremely active.
- CBC
Roaring fire guts multiple units in Rabbittown complex
Bright orange flames leapt out of a ground-floor window of an Empire Avenue housing complex Monday morning. (Paul Pickett/CBC)A massive fire on Monday morning ripped through a series of connected public housing units in the St. John's neighbourhood of Rabbittown.Five conjoined units on Empire Avenue were gutted in the fire, which drew a heavy response from the St. John's Regional Fire Department. At one point, orange flames were shooting out of a ground-floor window in one unit, with similar fla
- Global News
Jasper damage surveyed in 1st media tour since wildfire
The fire in Jasper is still threatening the community, but a large contingent of fire fighters is doing what they can to gain the upper hand. Members of the media were taken on the first tour of the townsite inside Jasper National Park since it was ravaged by a wildfire, with the tour to give a closer look at the extent of the damage on Sunday afternoon. Jayme Doll reports.
- Associated Press
Fans swarm hill in Munich, claiming a high perch for watching Taylor Swift concert for free
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.
- The Weather Network
All quiet on the Canadian front, except in these stormy regions
It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country
- Tri-City Herald
Stehekin, pressed by wildfire, is under evacuation but many may stay
The boat-in-only resort town of Stehekin went under an urgent evacuation notice Sunday morning as wildfires crept up scenic Lake Chelan, but residents may be hunkering in.
- CNN
Earthquake shakes Los Angeles, with epicenter near Barstow
An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.
- GOBankingRates
4 Used Cars With the Best Gas Mileage If You’re on a Budget
If you've been paying attention over the last few years, you've noticed that used cars have gotten very expensive. Finding an automobile that's both affordable and fuel-efficient can feel like...
- AccuWeather
Caribbean and US on alert as tropical rainstorm may strengthen
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a feature over the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance of evolving into a tropical storm before approaching the United States during early August. The feature has some hurdles along the way, but conditions may become more favorable for development later on, especially as it approaches the U.S. During the summer and autumn, a series of low pressure areas, known as tropical waves, moves from the Indian Ocean across Africa then the Atlantic. Of these, a small nu
- WLKY - Louisville Videos
Severe Alert: Watching for the risk of strong to severe storms.
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
- The Canadian Press
California man defends his home as wildfires push devastation and spread smoke across US West
COHASSET, Calif. (AP) — In the small forest community of Cohasset, Ron Ward watched as flames hundreds of feet high from California’s deadly Park Fire approached his family ranch.
- Canadian Press Videos
Devastation and smoke rise from the ashes of California wildfires
The so-called Park Fire had scorched more than 550 square miles of land in inland Northern California as of Sunday, darkening the sky with smoke and haze and contributing to poor air quality in a large swath of the Northwestern U.S. and western Canada.
- The Weather Network
Atlantic hurricane season is 'waking up' again as activity lull ends
Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic that may become a tropical storm late this week, expected to come to life near Florida and the Caribbean.
- Canadian Press Videos
Endangered zebra foal born at Chicago area zoo
An endangered Grevy’s zebra foal has been born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Illinois. The 75-pound unnamed male foal was born July 27. A foal can stand within 15 minutes after being born and can run within the first hour.