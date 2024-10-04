Scattered rain and localized flooding across South Florida
Scattered rain and localized flooding across South Florida
Scattered rain and localized flooding across South Florida
A budding storm will trek across the country through next week, bringing foul weather along its route
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Before Hurricane Helene’s landfall last week, the National Weather Service began an all-out blitz to alert emergency planners, first responders and residents across the Southeast that the storm’s heavy rains and high winds could bring disaster hundreds of miles from the coast.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Russ Lewis has picked up some strange things along the coast of Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state over the years: Hot Wheels bicycle helmets with feather tufts, life-size plastic turkey decoys made for hunters, colorful squirt guns.
Big temperature pattern change coming to parts of Ontario. Some will see a transition from rain to snow. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Kirk
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
Thursday's extreme solar activity means more opportunities to see the Northern Lights this weekend!
Expecting a broad low to develop in the Gulf of Mexico that may have tropical implications to the Southeast next week.
"Them finding that dog yesterday was a bright spot in the middle of this chaos,” said a rescue official, nearly a week after the storm decimated the area.
A second asteroid hit Earth around the same time causing a "catastrophic" event.
The Appalachian Bear Rescue shared photos of the deceased bear on Facebook to remind people to throw away leftover food in forested areas.
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts earlier this year died as a result of entanglement in Maine lobster fishing gear, federal authorities said.
Yet another weekend where beautiful weather awaits in southern Ontario, but with rainy interruptions to pay attention to, as well
Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury advises pet owners to reconsider letting their dogs go off-leash in the woods, if they see bear droppings. (Submitted by Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury)A little dog took on a mamma black bear in eastern Newfoundland and came out only a little worse for wear, a veterinarian says. Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury, a small animal veterinarian currently working at the Community Vet Hospital in Clarenville, treated a Boston terrier this weekend for a laceration and sore muscles."We got a call that
Winter is right around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about your winter tires
STORY: :: A Thai sanctuary is struggling to rescue over 100 elephants amid flash floods:: Chiang Mai:: Elephant Nature Park:: October 3, 2024:: October 4, 2024:: Saengduean Chailert, Founder, Elephant Nature Park “The flooding up on the mountains was as high as the roofs, it must have been about five meters high to reach the roof on the mountain as that's the highest point in the area. I don't know how many of our elephants would still be alive because there are some that were stuck in the water, including some pigs and cows. I don't know if we'll have a chance to save them as the flooding is so severe now and we couldn't get network access for any help down hill.""An operation is underway," Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Friday, adding that 117 elephants had been saved, but nine more needed help.The elephant is Thailand's national animal and a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag, at one point in time.A herd of elephants could be seen running to escape the flood waters as they chirped nervously in a video posted on social media by Saengduan, founder of the Chiang Mai-based Elephant Nature Park. The last elephant ran slower than the rest of the herd because she was blind, Saengduan added.The Southeast Asian nation's northern region has been hit with heavy flooding since August, killing 49 people and displacing thousands of households.
The chances that a storm will form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days are dropping, but Florida could still get doused by the would-be system.