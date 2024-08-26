Scattered severe storms possible
Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa takes a look at the severe storm threat today.
Hurricane Gilma is currently about 1,260 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii. See the latest details and projected path.
JASPER — Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of some places in western Canada receiving snow before the end of the week
High humidity and a risk for thunderstorms are on tap for Tuesday as we kick off the final week of August.
Rescuers are searching for the missing tourists following the accident at the Breidamerkurjökull glacier on Sunday, Aug. 25
A risk for tornadoes will accompany the strongest storms that develop on Sunday
PATERZELL, Germany (AP) — How do you teach a bird how, and where, to fly?
Hurricane Hone could bring up to 250 mm of rain to parts of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend
Decades of work to suppress fires in Jasper National Park may have inadvertently contributed to conditions that fed a devastating wildfire that ripped through Jasper in July, experts say.The fire, which burned down one-third of the buildings in the Jasper townsite, was the largest in the national park in over 100 years, according to Parks Canada. The fire consumed more than 33,000 hectares before it was classified as being held.While fires are not uncommon in Canada's Rocky Mountains, studies su
A thunderstorm threat and heavy rainfall will heighten the risk for flooding, especially in areas impacted by wildfires
Rain soaked much of southern B.C. over the weekend, with 17 communities breaking daily rainfall records, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.The federal weather agency said a low pressure system moved through southern B.C. from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts. The highest rainfall was recorded in the Agassiz area, which saw 57.5 millimetres of rain on Saturday, beating the previous record of 36 millimetres set in 2004, according to a
When Kitchener, Ont., content creator Karishma Porwal wanted to create a video to explain the relationship between Canada's big banks and fossil fuel investments, she drew in her social media audience using an unlikely reference: Netflix's Perfect Match reality dating series. "Forget the newest season of Perfect Match on Netflix — there's something much more scandalous that you can watch," said Porwal, who goes by @karishmaclimategirl on TikTok, in a video. "The CEOs of Canada's top five banks …
Heat waves are sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief.
Watching as the Atlantic basin could spark up some storms by the Labour Day long weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The body of a missing hiker was recovered along the Colorado River on Sunday after flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park prompted the rescues of more than 100 people.
PIKE RIVER, Que. — The weeks-old baby turtle wriggles its legs as it's picked up from a blue tupperware bin and placed gently into a river south of Montreal. In a flash it's off, swimming deftly through the murky water before disappearing from view.
Heavy rain raised the risk of mudslides but reduced the chances high winds could fuel a destructive wildfire like the one that hit Lahaina last year.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Hurricane Hone could bring up to 12 inches of rain to parts of Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday, August 25.