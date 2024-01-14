Scattered showers with areas of fog for your Sunday Morning
A winter storm hit Ottawa and the surrounding areas Friday night, covering the nation's capital with 20 centimetres of heavy snow and knocking out power for hundreds of customers.Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville, Ont.On Saturday afternoon, the warnings were called down.Here's everything you need to know as storm cleanup continues: Power outages Hydro Ottawa have had crews ready to respond
While people might be hunkering down somewhere warm right now, as the temperature hovers around –30 C, Nick Shipley's cattle are in no rush to get indoors.Shipley is the co-owner of Hartell Homestead. He raises long-haired Highland cattle on his ranch just off Highway 22, about halfway between Diamond Valley and Longview, Alta.He says the animals' thick coat not only means they produce an extremely lean beef, but it also means they don't feel the cold like some other four- (and two-) legged crea
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings span the majority of British Columbia and Alberta this weekend
The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada
Plan ahead and use caution around southern Ontario on Sunday as lake-effect snow squalls meander across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
It was so cold Saturday that a good portion of Canada appeared on satellite as a cloud, with imagery mistaking the frigid air for chilly cloud tops like towering cumulonimbi
With the federal government planning to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles during the next decade, many drivers question how they will fare on cold Prairie days like this week's.But two electric car enthusiasts who chatted with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Blue Sky this week say they love driving their vehicles in the winter."It heats up faster than any gas car I've ever had. It's more reliable," said Tyler Krause, who sits on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association an
CBC News Science and Climate Specialist Darius Mahdavi explains the global climatic systems that are causing such a cold snap in British Columbia and the Prairies.
A dangerous band of lake-effect snow will snake over Buffalo, New York, this weekend, forcing officials to postpone a highly-anticipated playoff game
Southern Ontario welcomed a significant snowfall that started Friday evening bringing strong winds and a thunderstorm to the GTA.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Campaign events are falling as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as they clamor for support in the days before Monday's leadoff presidential caucuses. Prolonged freezing temperatures, combined with strong winds, foreshadow possibly life-threatening conditions on the night that Republican voters are set to gather to make their pick for their 2024 nominee. Iowans are accustomed to the cold, though the latest winter wave, co
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Clean energy developers had planned a 75-turbine wind farm in mid-Michigan’s Montcalm County before local voters shot down the idea in 2022 and recalled seven local officials who had supported it. About 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast, Clara Ostrander in Monroe County found herself at the center of a similar conflict as rising medical costs forced her and her husband to consider selling land her family has owned for 150 years. Leasing a parcel to an incoming solar farm
A humpback whale with a broken backbone was captured on camera by a drone photographer off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula in late December.Alexander Schmidt (@alexsharks_) of Apex Ocean Divers (@apexoceandivers) said he spotted the whale on December 26 during an expedition off Cabo San Lucas, and noted that she had learned to use her pectoral fins “to push herself through the ocean.”The crew determined that the whale was likely struck by a ship.Schmidt said ship strikes on whales happen “on a daily basis” but can be avoided with help from groups such as the Pacific Whale Foundation and the Great Whale Conservancy, which “create pathways for ships to move without using the highly trafficked whale migration paths.” Credit: alexsharks_/apexoceandivers via Storyful
Much of Canada spent Saturday either shivering in record-setting frigid temperatures or digging out of a messy winter storm as weather warnings remained in place from the West Coast to the Maritimes. On the Prairies, high demand for electricity due to the extreme cold prompted the Alberta Electric Systems Operator to issue grid alerts Friday and Saturday, and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf warned there was a high risk of rotating outages Saturday night. "We are calling on all Albertans to red
The polar vortex has descended over Western Canada, sending temperatures plummeting to frostbite-inducing, and even life-threatening, levels across the Prairies
Some parts of western New York could see up to three feet of snow over the coming weekend. AccuWeather caught up with the commissioner of Erie County Emergency Services to discuss the biggest concerns with the approaching storm.
As many residents and business owners in Annapolis continued to clean up from Tuesday's storm, city officials called Friday "round two." Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley on Friday signed a state of emergency declaration after Tuesday's historic flooding that damaged numerous businesses and nonprofits in downtown Annapolis and Eastport. The high water mark was 5.1 feet above normal, the third-worst flooding event in the city's history, taking the place of 1955's Hurricane Connie, which brought 4.98 feet of flooding above normal to Annapolis.
Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and much of the rest of Canada witnessed a harsh weather week as temperatures plunged across the North.
A slow start to the winter was worth the wait for a memorable winter storm, as heavy snow, gusty winds, and rumbles of thunder arrived on Friday