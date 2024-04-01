Scattered showers Monday, Severe storms possible late tonight
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on showers and storms in the early week forecast. Severe storm chances move in after midnight through Tuesday.
Plan ahead for multi-day travel disruptions as two storms threaten widespread rain, snow, and gusty winds across Ontario and Quebec this week
April kicks off at the peak of a temperature roller-coaster in Alberta. Readings will fall this week just as fast as they’ll rise
A period of snow is likely across portions of the Maritimes as a coastal storm winds across the region later this week
April begins Monday, and Mother Nature is bringing everything but the kitchen sink. A multi-day system will slide across much of the country and bring the potential for tornadoes, large hail, flooding and even snow. As if that weren’t enough, there could also be record warm temperatures.
Folks across the Maritimes and Newfoundland have to get through one more foul day before conditions finally clear up throughout the region
Most areas got more than an inch of rain, with more on the way today.
The Met Office said up to 15mm of more persistent and possibly thundery rain could fall on Easter Monday.
There is one weather hazard in the forecast.
A Colorado low will be bringing a mess of conditions mid-week for Ontario. The precipitation will initially be rain, but as colder air funnels in we will see a transition to a wet snow, along with very gusty winds. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
Mammoth and Big Bear resorts see multiple feet of new snow, while soaking rains and sporadic thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southern California coast.
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows temperatures in the 70s and 80s today then severe weather tomorrow.
