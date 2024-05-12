Scattered Showers Sunday
A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.
A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.
Folks along the East Coast should prepare for a long hurricane season ahead
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
Rising temperatures have made this country the first in modern history to lose all its glaciers.
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a
A Fish Tale A cruise ship came to port on Saturday with a surprising and stinky stowaway: a dead, rotting whale was found on its bow, The New York Times reports. And preliminary signs from an investigation point to the aquatic mammal, an endangered sei whale, and the boat colliding because the carcass — weighing […]
Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.
SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.
The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Residents of the town of Fort Nelson and Fort Nelson First Nation have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire in northeast B.C., according to an evacuation order issued by the Northern Rockies Regional District (NRRD) and the nation shortly before 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday."Residents are advised to evacuate the area immediately and begin driving south towards Fort St. John. If you have
The unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of colour in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday.
According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.
A bottomless pit? For now, it appears that way.
Americans across the country may get a chance to see the northern lights this weekend. A series of solar flares and "explosions" from the sun may lead to geomagnetic storms that "can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth" from Friday evening through the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said on Thursday. Because the geomagnetic storms are severe, Americans in many of the northern states and some in the lower Midwest will likely see the aurora borealis.
Sales of partially battery-powered vehicles, once ridiculed as a "phase" by the likes of Elon Musk, are rocketing even as EVs stutter.
Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal Friday, with more cloud cover than sunshine. It will warm up across the Denver metro area for Mother's Day weekend!