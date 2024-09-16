Scattered storms still possible Tuesday, then fewer storms and hotter days the rest of the week

Meteorologist Devon Lucie walks us through where the heaviest storms were Monday evening, where they're headed, and how much rain they dropped, then takes us out to the tropics where we get an overview of what's churning over the Southeastern U.S. and the open waters of the Atlantic, showing you where they're tracking, then returns home tracking when and where storms are likeliest on Tuesday and Wednesday and how that will affect high temps, then finishes with a seven day forecast showing where we go through the rest of the week and through this next weekend up.