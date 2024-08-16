Scattered thunderstorms set to impact southern Alberta & parts of B.C. Friday

Rain, rain, go away, is the tune many in southern Alberta and eastern British Columbia have been singing this week.

Unfortunately, a nice melody isn't enough to bring the active weather to a stop.

Stormy conditions are set to make another appearance across the region Friday, bringing scattered activity and potentially severe conditions near the Foothills.

Precip Forescast

From south to north of Calgary, storms may bring hail up to 2 cm, strong wind gusts, and localized heavy downpours, especially in slow-moving cells.

Despite the intense weather, major impacts aren't expected, as the hail remains relatively small.

Thunderstorm Forecast

However, persistent rain along the Foothills could lead to localized flooding concerns.

For British Columbia, storms will be fairly widespread in the interior and eastern regions compared to the more isolated storms the past couple of days. Some storms could bring some locally heavy rain.

rainfall accumulation

There's some good news for those singing the rain song. For those still singing After several consecutive stormy days, Friday marks the final day of thunderstorms in the region for the near future.

Be sure to check for the latest weather updates across Alberta.