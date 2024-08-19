SCENE VIDEO: Large police presence on Detroit's east side

Reuters

Gordon Black, a 34-year-old U.S. staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok after an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, whom he had met while in South Korea. A panel of judges in the Primorsky Krai Court considered Black's appeal of the verdict from a Vladivostok district court but left it unchanged, the court said in statement in a social media post. Black's defence argued in its appeal that the original verdict was illegal and unfair, and asked for a new trial, Russia's RIA state news agency reported earlier.