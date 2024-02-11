Advertisement

Scenes from Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl suite: Jason Kelce hug, A-list guests, 4 parents

Lisa Gutierrez, Pete Grathoff
During the singing of “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl on Sunday, a cheer erupted from the crowd as Taylor Swift appeared on the big screen inside Allegiant Stadium.

She watched the game from a suite at about midfield, right behind the San Francisco 49ers’ side, which gave her a good view of the Chiefs bench — and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

And as she watched the game, the world watched her.

Here’s a taste of what went on in her suite at the game in Las Vegas.

The hug

Before the game, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce’s brother and Philadelphia Eagles center, visited Swift in her suite and hugged her, making every Swiftie in the world swoon.

Kylie and Taylor together again

Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, stopped by, too, making this football game a family affair.

Giving thanks?

And then this happened … a guy named Roger Goodell visited Swift.

Wonder if the NFL commissioner thanked her for bringing so much attention (and money) to the league this season?

Shame on him if he didn’t.

Of course, Papa Swift

Swift’s father, Scott Swift, was with her in Tokyo last week wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard around his neck. There was no way the longtime football fan was going to miss this game.

All the parents were there together: Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, and Kelce’s parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.

Ice Spice

Swift’s friend and collaborator, who was just with her at the Grammy’s last weekend, came to her first Chiefs game of the season. What a game to start with.

Video of the rapper entering the stadium with Swift and actress Blake Lively went viral.

Check back for updates on all the sweet suite happenings.