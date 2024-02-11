Scenes from Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl suite: Jason Kelce hug, A-list guests, 4 parents

During the singing of “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl on Sunday, a cheer erupted from the crowd as Taylor Swift appeared on the big screen inside Allegiant Stadium.

She watched the game from a suite at about midfield, right behind the San Francisco 49ers’ side, which gave her a good view of the Chiefs bench — and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

And as she watched the game, the world watched her.

Here’s a taste of what went on in her suite at the game in Las Vegas.

The hug

Before the game, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce’s brother and Philadelphia Eagles center, visited Swift in her suite and hugged her, making every Swiftie in the world swoon.

| Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce hugging at the Super Bowl! #SuperBowlLVIII



pic.twitter.com/cMPzRtIMq4 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 11, 2024

Kylie and Taylor together again

Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, stopped by, too, making this football game a family affair.

TWO GORGEOUS PA GIRLIES pic.twitter.com/4DObzRsAK9 — Tayvis Nation (@tayvisnation) February 11, 2024

Giving thanks?

And then this happened … a guy named Roger Goodell visited Swift.

Wonder if the NFL commissioner thanked her for bringing so much attention (and money) to the league this season?

Shame on him if he didn’t.

Never thought I'd see the day Taylor Swift would be talking to Roger Goodell in a suite at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/CBHfjWaeza — Tiffani ♡ (@LavenderKelce) February 11, 2024

Of course, Papa Swift

Swift’s father, Scott Swift, was with her in Tokyo last week wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard around his neck. There was no way the longtime football fan was going to miss this game.

All the parents were there together: Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, and Kelce’s parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.

Scott Swift, Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift today for #SuperBowlLVIII to support the #Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/g5fgo1PXGn — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 11, 2024

Ice Spice

Swift’s friend and collaborator, who was just with her at the Grammy’s last weekend, came to her first Chiefs game of the season. What a game to start with.

Video of the rapper entering the stadium with Swift and actress Blake Lively went viral.

Ice Spice, Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift hanging out at the Super Bowl. Only in America https://t.co/T9HZkPkdMy — MissFedUp (@Lulubobcat1) February 11, 2024

