Schedule of Team New Zealand at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: List of NZ Team’s Matches, Time Table, Date, Venue and Squad Details

In the previous edition, the Black Caps ended as the runners-up. Will they be able to better their 2015 performance?

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is less than 10 days and the fans can’t hold their excitement back. New Zealand is one of the ten countries will be participating in this 12th edition of Cricket World Cup, where a total of 48 matches will take place. The ICC World Cup 2019 will take place in England and Wales, scheduled to begin on May 30 and the final to be played on July 14. New Zealand will start their World Cup 2019 campaign from June 1 against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Before that, the Black Caps will also play a couple of warm-up games, their first match being against India, which will be played on May 25 (Saturday). ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule in PDF: Ticket Prices, Dates, Venue Details & Timetable Available for Download Online.

New Zealand is currently on the third spot in latest ICC ODI Team rankings with 113 rating points in their kitty, only two points behind second-placed South Africa. Given the form that they are in, the Kiwis can never be ruled out of contention. With little time left for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to begin, we at LatestLY bring you New Zealand team’s timetable, venues, and other details of their matches this World Cup season. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Other Key Players in the New Zealand Team for CWC.

ICC World Cup 2019 New Zealand Warm-Up Schedule: Matches, Venue and Time Details

Sr. No Date Particulars Time Venue 1. May 25, Saturday India vs New Zealand, 4th Warm-up Match 3.00 PM IST Kennington Oval, London 2. May 28, Tuesday New Zealand vs West Indies, 9th Warm-up Match 3.00 PM IST County Ground, Bristol

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Matches Schedule: Timetable & Venues’ Details

Sr. No Date Particulars Time (IST) Venue 1. June 01, Saturday New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup Match 3 3.00 PM Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 2. June 05, Wednesday Bangladesh vs New Zealand, World Cup Match 9 3.00 PM Kennington Oval, London 3. June 08, Saturday Afghanistan vs New Zealand, World Cup Match 13 3.00 PM Cooper Associates County Ground, Tauton 4. June 13, Thursday India vs New Zealand, World Cup Match 18 3.00 PM Trent Bridge, Nottingham 5. June 19, Wednesday New Zealand vs South Africa, World Cup Match 25 3.00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham 6. June 22, Saturday West Indies vs New Zealand, World Cup Match 29 3.00 PM Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 7. June 26, Wednesday New Zealand vs Pakistan, World Cup Match 33 3.00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham 8. June 29, Saturday New Zealand vs Australia, World Cup Match 37 3.00 PM Lord’s, London 9. July 03, Wednesday England vs New Zealand, World Cup Match 41 3.00 PM Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Full Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, and Ish Sodhi.

