Scheme charging people £10 to visit UK to be expanded from November

A scheme requiring people visiting the UK without a visa to pay £10 will be expanded to include travellers from most countries from November, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced.

The Conservative government introduced the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system in November last year for people entering or transiting through the UK without legal residence rights or a visa.

ETAs, which cost £10, are currently required for nationals of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Ms Cooper announced on Tuesday that the scheme will open up in November for all other nationals, except Europeans, and be required for entry from January 8 2025.

The programme will by extended to European nationals in March 2025, and be a travel requirement for them from April 2 2025.

In a written statement laid before the House of Commons, Ms Cooper wrote: “Once fully rolled out, the ETA scheme will close the current gap in advance permissions and mean that for the first time, we will have a comprehensive understanding of those travelling to the UK.”