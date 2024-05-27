Scheme to support families affected by dependency

A Manx addiction services charity has launched a new programme supporting families affected by those with dependencies.

Motiv8 Addiction Services received a grant of £50,000 from Manx Lottery Trust, which will help fund the Moving Parent and Children Together (M-PACT) programme.

Launched in April, the programme aims to educate family members on alcohol, drugs, gambling or gaming dependency in group sessions.

Chief executive officer Thea Ozenturk said running the programme on the island was a "natural progression" for the charity's services.

Group work

Developed by the Forward Trust in the UK, a drug and alcohol dependency charity, Ms Ozanturk said the 10 week programme "lends itself to breaking the cycle of dependency for forward generations".

She said: "All too often it can be seen that only the person with a dependency needs support."

"Having the option of entire families coming together for group work is incredibly impactful."

The grant has been used to fund staffing, travel, office costs, management and supervisions, as well as the M-PACT licence, M-PACT practitioner training and trainer costs.

Motiv8 fundraiser Nicola Browne said the charity's family service had "developed significantly since its inception", and without it "there would be no provision on the island for this type of support".

