Schitt’s Creek Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

One of 2019's TV breakouts is, without a doubt, Schitt's Creek, the Canadian sitcom that's found a whole new audience after it became available on Netflix. The premise is ridiculous in the best way possible: An incredibly wealthy family, the Roses, must rebuild their lives after losing their entire fortune. Their only remaining asset is a small town called Schitt's Creek, which they bought as a joke for their son, David (Dan Levy). As you can imagine, a hilarious comedy of errors ensues as this out-of-touch family attempts to live like "regular" folk in a town with not much of anything.

We've grown to love the Rose family—Johnny (Eugene Levy), David, Alexis (Annie Murphy), and Moira (Catherine O'Hara)—over the course of five seasons. And now they're bidding us farewell. The sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek will premiere January 7, 2020, on Pop TV. Dan Levy dropped the first trailer for it in mid-November, and it'll make you feel all the things. (Perhaps the most surprising element of Schitt's Creek is its emotional poignancy. I mean, who didn't cry during Patrick's serenade to David in season four?)

"Here we go, friends. @SchittsCreek final season. Jan 7 on @CBC and @PopTV," Dan tweeted alongside the new trailer, which features the Rose family, Stevie, and Patrick. Watch it for yourself, below, and have some tissues handy.

And on December 20, a full-length trailer debuted. Watch it, below:

Here's everything we know about season six of Schitt's Creek so far:

The premiere date: January 7, 2020

Where you can watch: Pop TV (America) and CBC (Canada)

Number of episodes: 14

The cast: All the key players are returning: the Rose family, Patrick (Noah Reid), Stevie (Emily Hampshire), Ted (Dustin Milligan), plus supporting roles played by Chris Elliot, Jenn Robertson, and Sarah Levy.

The plot: With this show, you never know, but expect follow-ups on all the major developments from season five: Moira's movie drama, Alexis and Ted's Galápagos Islands journey, plus David and Patrick's engagement.

The show is ending on Dan and Eugene Levy's terms. The father-son duo released a statement earlier this year explaining why Schitt's Creek was ending despite its popularity:

"To Our Dear Fans,

We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we’ve decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning. It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.

We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!

Best wishes and warmest regards,

Dan and Eugene Levy"

We'll update this post with more info as it comes in.

