Schnauzer hilariously confused by new stool that looks just like him

Security footage captured the hilarious moment a little dog proved she had big energy, scaring the life out of a roofing contractor who was putting up Christmas lights in a town in England recently.The video shows little Dollie the cocker spaniel going berserk, frightening the worker to the point where he jumped on top of a car to escape the tiny terror, the dog’s owner said.“We were getting our outside Christmas lights put up and called a local firm Evergreen to come out,” homeowner Emma Reece told Storyful.“When my partner Andrew answered the door, the dog Dollie, who is a tiny, 2-year-old cocker spaniel, ran out and clearly took a disliking to one of the roofers,” she continued.“He ran away and jumped on top of a car,” she said. “Wish that was on the video. He was laughing about it afterwards.” Credit: @thenuttyfamily1 via Storyful